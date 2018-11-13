Blackhawks recall Gustav Forsling from Rockford, place Marcus Kruger on IR

The Blackhawks added fresh blood to their defense Tuesday by recalling blue liner Gustav Forsling from AHL Rockford. The team placed center Marcus Kruger, who’s been dealing with a left leg injury, on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 9 in order to clear a spot on the 23-man active roster.

Brandon Davidson also missed practice Tuesday with a right leg injury, although he remains on the roster.

Forsling, one of the organization’s top young defensemen, missed out on the chance to open the season in the NHL after suffering a wrist injury during the offseason. He underwent surgery in late July and sat out all of training camp while recovering.

The Hawks activated him from injured reserve in late October and he made his season debut with the IceHogs on Oct. 24. In five games with the AHL squad, he recorded two assists and nine shots on goal. Both assists came in his last appearance with the team on Nov. 10 in a win over the Wolves.

The Blackhawks already have seven other defensemen on the active roster, but the first three games under new coach Jeremy Colliton underscored their issues on the back end. Only one team in the NHL is giving up more than the Hawks’ 3.72 goals allowed per game.

Forsling, 22, may be able to help there, and the same goes for Connor Murphy, who has begun skating again recently after starting the season sidelined. It’s unclear how the team will fit all these players on the roster once they’re healthy, however.

This will be the third straight season in which Forsling checks time in Chicago. Last season, he recorded three goals and 10 assists in 41 games while recording 19:09 average time on ice.