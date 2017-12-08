Gustav Forsling’s overtime goal lifts Blackhawks to much-needed win

Maybe if the Blackhawks weren’t mired in a five-game losing streak, and weren’t on the outside of the playoff picture, and weren’t in desperate need of a victory, Corey Crawford would have taken another few days off. After all, Joel Quenneville always seems to err on the side of caution when players are working their way back from injuries, saying he wants them to be “more than ready.”

But desperate times call for desperate measures. And since Crawford said he was good to go after missing three games with a nagging lower-body injury, Crawford returned to the net Friday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Good thing. Crawford stopped a Jack Eichel penalty shot in overtime and Gustav Forsling set up Tommy Wingels’ game-tying shorthanded goal late in the third and scored the game-winner with 4.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Hawks a desperately needed 3-2 victory. The win snapped the Hawks’ five-game losing streak.

Starting a three-game homestand against three of the worst teams in the league, the Hawks had about as close to a must-win game as you can have in early December. And all that urgency the Hawks talked about after a lopsided loss in Washington? It took a while, but it finally showed up in the third period.

Corey Crawford makes a save during Friday's game against the Buffalo Sabres. (Getty Images)

The Hawks controlled play in the first period, outshooting Buffalo 13-5. But there weren’t a whole lot of real scoring chances in that period, and when Jason Pominville redirected an Eichel shot past Crawford in the final minute of the first period — Buffalo’s first power-play goal in 31 chances — the United Center crowd grew uneasy. The fans already were restless, booing the Hawks as Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook played catch for 20 straight seconds during an earlier power play.

But the Hawks broke out of their own power-play drought at 8:30 of the first, when Alex DeBrincat fired a shot through a Brandon Saad screen to tie the game at 1-1. The Hawks had been 1-of-23 on the power play during this losing streak.

The Sabres responded just 2:30 later, however, with Kyle Okposo firing a shot from the slot through traffic and past Crawford to make it 2-1. The Hawks finally cranked up the intensity in the third period, and finished the game with a massive edge in both shots on goal (51-28) and shot attempts (95-41). But they didn’t finally break through until an interference penalty by Brent Seabrook put the Hawks on the kill with 5:25 to go. That somehow seemed to wake the Hawks up, as Nick Schmaltz had a virtuoso penalty-kill shift to keep the puck in the Sabres end, and Wingels redirected a Forsling point shot for a desperately needed shorthanded goal at 16:38. The goal even came with six Sabres skaters on the ice.

Overtime was the typical fast-and-furious action, with Eichel drawing a penalty shot at the end of an exhausting 91-second shift when Forsling pulled him down on a breakaway. Eichel, still huffing and puffing, was denied by Crawford. Forsling then beat Robin Lehner on a shot from the blue line with 4.9 seconds left.

The Hawks lost all three games Crawford missed, though Anton Forsberg played well enough to win the first two before allowing three goals in a little more than three minutes and getting pulled for J-F Berube at Washington. Crawford entered the game at 11-7-2 with a sparkling .930 save percentage and 2.29 goals-against average this season. He was 8-0-0 against the Sabres in his career.

Quenneville couldn’t say if Crawford might have sat a little longer had the Hawks been in a better position in the standings.

“It’s a good question,” Quenneville said. “I’m not sure [if it would be different if the Hawks had a better record]. But if he’s ready to play, and passes all the clearances, it’s up to us. He got a break there, so let’s go.”

