Hall of Famer Jim Thome gives high praise to White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez

Hall of Fame slugger Jim Thome sees something special in Eloy Jimenez and thinks that White Sox fans have a lot to be hyped about.

Thome, who has worked closely with the White Sox’s rising stars as a team ambassador, said the White Sox No. 1 prospect will play a key role in the team’s rebuild.

“I think Eloy has a chance to be really special as much as a lot of the others,” Thome said Thursday. “For me as a hitter, the offense is exciting. We can throw [Michael] Kopech out there because of his arm and his presence and we can go down the line. But to me, I just really love this kid, Eloy. How he approaches the game and where he’s at from a mechanical, fundamental point in the game, and look — having guys like him will create hunger along with Jake Burger [and Yoan] Moncada.”

That’s some high praise coming from Thome, who hit 134 home runs in his three and some seasons with the White Sox and smashed a career total of 612 over his 22-year career with six teams.

And Jimenez lets his work speak for itself. Jimenez — who the White Sox Acquired through last season’s blockbuster trade which sent Jose Quintana to the Cubs — hit .312 with 19 home runs and 65 RBIs last season in the minors.

Although Jimenez is showing off his capabilities at White Sox spring training camp, he’ll most likely start where he left off last season in Birmingham.