Handicap and scratch bowling: Thoughts before men’s finals of Beat the Champions

Frank Tardio earned the right to thoughts on scratch bowling.

He’s entered Beat the Champions since the beginning. He finally reached the finals in the 57th year of the charity bowling event. He’s bowled for 60 years, since he was 13.

The BTC men’s finals begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Waveland Bowl in Chicago. Tardio, a retired steelworker from Inverness, knows Waveland.

“I used to be at Waveland all the time,’’ said Tardio, who attended Lane Tech (class of 1962), just down the street.

He will be there again Sunday after he won the Fox Valley sectional at Mardi Gras Lanes in DeKalb. Good luck helped Tardio advance out of the Thursday Mixed League at Poplar Creek Bowl.

He was second during contest week, but the top league bowler–Tim Bujak–had the high average at Poplar Creek and advanced as the house bowler. So Tardio advanced as the league representative because the league had 100 percent participation in BTC.

Happened to the right guy, who believes in BTC.

“I’ve bowled this since it started,’’ Tardio said. “I truly believe people should get in it. It goes for charity for one thing and for three bucks [entry fee] you got a shot at a car [now a top prize of $7,500].’’

Amen brother. In the first 56 years the Chicagoland Bowling Proprietors Association has held BTC, 5,768,200 entries raised $2.856,618.43 for charity. The Sun-Times is media sponsor for BTC.

Now to his scratch thoughts.

“Your handicap should be near the top average,’’ Tardio said.

Keep in mind, he is carrying a 200 average and will only get 36 pins of handicap. He is not arguing for himself. He is arguing for fairness. His point is that there are higher averages due to house conditions and better equipment.

In BTC, handicap is 90 percent of difference of average below 210. In the finals, bowlers roll four games, moving two pairs of lanes after each game.

“Your handicap should be near the top average,’’ he said. “You should average off of 225 or at least 220. Handicapping off of 210 and [higher averaging bowlers] are actually getting free pins.’’

His point is well-taken. That discussion has gone on at the CBPA level for several years.

It is an interesting year to make his point. Seven finalists average over 225; nine, over 220. Twelve of the 32 finalists are scratch bowlers (over 210): Keith Banasiak (230), Timothy Barth (217), Joseph Bowers (242), Louis Gorcos (231), Keith Nelson (227), Neal Outerbridge (234), Jim Peach (217), Allan Pecka (242), Matt Prokash (216), Sam Rolph (229), Joe Spoonmore (223) and Herbert Wilson (223).