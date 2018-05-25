Hanley Ramirez designated for assignment by Red Sox

Red Sox infielder Hanley Ramirez has been designated for assignment, the team announced Friday. The move freed up a spot on the active roster for Dustin Pedroia, who was activated from the disabled list after recovering from offseason surgery.

The team will have seven days in order to trade or release Ramirez, who is owed over $15 million through the remainder of the season. If the Red Sox can’t find any takers, they’ll be forced to swallow the remainder of that money in order to make Ramirez go away.

Ramirez, 34, was in the final guaranteed year of a four-year, $88 million deal he signed as a free agent in 2014. He would’ve triggered a $22 million vesting option for 2019 by recording at least 497 plate appearances this season, but the Red Sox will avoid any potential headache there by parting ways with the slugger now.

Splitting time between first base and designated hitter this season, Ramirez batted .254/.313/.395 with six home runs in 195 plate appearances. Inconsistency has plagued his game over the past few years. He was very good in 2016, hitting 30 homers with a .866 OPS, but since the start of the 2017 season, his OPS has dipped to .739.

Mitch Moreland should benefit from Ramirez’s departure as he settles in as the Red Sox’ first baseman. Moreland, a four-time 20-homer slugger, has batted .311/.390/.612 in 103 plate appearances this season.