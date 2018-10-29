Hardy Nickerson resigns as Illinois defensive coordinator due to health reasons

Illinois defensive coordinator Hardy Nickerson has resigned from his position with the program in order to focus on health-related issues, the university announced Monday. Nickerson had served on the Fighting Illini’s coaching staff under Lovie Smith since 2016, when he left the NFL to return to the college game.

“When I was contacted about being offered this job back in 2016, I was excited for the opportunity to come in to coordinate and run Illinois’ defense,” Nickerson said in a statement Monday. “I had every intention of helping put our defensive student-athletes in the best possible position to win, and, ultimately, to make the University of Illinois community and fans proud of our results. Due to health-related circumstances beyond my control, I must step aside at this time.”

Nickerson, a five-time Pro Bowler in 16 NFL seasons as a player, has had his coaching career intertwined with Smith. His first coaching gig was a lone season as the Bears’ linebackers coach in 2007 when Smith was the head coach in Chicago. Nickerson resigned from that job after less than a year due to health issues involving his mother and mother-in-law.

After three years away from the game, Nickerson coached at a top high school in California for three years, then got hired by Smith as the Buccaneers’ linebackers coach in 2014. After two seasons in Tampa Bay, Nickerson agreed to join the 49ers in January 2016, but he left that gig months later to reunite with Smith again as Illinois’ defensive coordinator.

“Hardy informed me yesterday that he felt it was in the program’s best interest to leave our staff,” Smith said. “I’ve known and coached with Hardy for many years, and know what an outstanding person he is. We are disappointed in the performance of our defense this season, and we all bear responsibility for that. I wish Hardy nothing but the best as he moves forward with his career.”

The Fighting Illini have struggled under Smith and Nickerson with a 8-24 record over the last two-plus seasons. The team started out with three wins in its first five games this season, but has been blown out by Purdue, Wisconsin and Maryland in consecutive games.