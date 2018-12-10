Harold Baines’ election to Hall quite the shocker, even to Baines

LAS VEGAS — Harold Baines making the Hall of Fame was a surprise — a shocker, even — but as you might expect, former White Sox Paul Konerko has no beef.

“I’m glad there are these other vehicles to get into the Hall of Fame because he’s just one of those guys,” Konerko said of the Today’s Game Era Committee which voted Baines into the Hall Sunday night. “There are a lot of great hitters in the Hall of Fame but Harold Baines is better than a lot of them.”

Baines, who played 22 seasons for the Sox, Rangers, Athletics, Orioles and Indians, collected 2,866 hits, 384 home runs and 1,628 RBI, was a six-time All-Star and batted .324 with five homers and 16 RBI in 31 postseason games. But those numbers would garner him no more than six percent backing from Baseball Writers Association from 2007-11, leaving him off the ballot after that.

Enter the Today’s Game Era Committee, which, like Konerko, had a much different take on Baines’ accomplishments. While news of the committee’s ballot set off jubilation in White Sox nation — Baines will wear the White Sox cap when he’s inducted — a lot of “Wait, what?” reactions were sounded elsewhere. Those taking issue with Baines getting in seemed to not have a problem with his resume until comparing it to a sizable contingent of players with equal or arguably better who are still on the outside looking in.

Harold Baines watches his ninth inning solo home run head for the center field seats during the White Sox's 3-2 win over the Cleveland Indians in Cleveland. Smooth-swinging Baines was elected to the baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Glidden, File)

A sampling of headlines:

NBC Sports: “How in the heck did Harold Baines make the Hall of Fame?”

Sports Illustrated: “Harold Baines’ Stuffing Hall of Fame Election is an Embarrassment”

Yahoo Sports: “Harold Baines’ election to Cooperstown leaves a lot of baseball fans baffled”

Even Baines said he was “very shocked” at the good news, but maybe he shouldn’t have been, considering Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and Baines’ former Sox manger Tony La Russa were on the Committee (as well as Baines’ general manager in Baltimore, Pat Gillick) albeit with only three of 16 votes, to lend support. The Committee was also comprised of Roberto Alomar, Bert Blyleven, Greg Maddux, Joe Morgan, John Schuerholz, Ozzie Smith, Joe Torre, Al Avila, Paul Beeston and Andy MacPhail, and Steve Hirdt, Tim Kurkjian and Claire Smith from the media. Smith was named on all 16 ballots while Baines was named on 12, giving both the 75-percent threshold needed for election.

“I’m just so excited,” Reinsdorf said. “I’m honored to have been on the voting committee. He just deserved it. It was just a shame he didn’t get in sooner than this. Harold is a great player.”

The committee discussed just how great each player was. One argument Reinsdorf posed was that Baines fell short of 3,000 hits because of work stoppages in 1981, ’94 and ’95.

“There are 16 people on the committee,” Reinsdorf said. “We went over each player one by one, each person, and then we broke for lunch. We came back a few people made additional comments. I wouldn’t call it a lobbying. I think it was a great discussion. There was no arm twisting. It was a secret ballot so people could vote the way they wanted to want. So whoever voted for him must have believed he deserved to get in.”