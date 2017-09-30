Harrelson, cherishing the memories, ready for final road game Sunday

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson will broadcast his final road game Sunday in Cleveland, where he once played for the Indians. (Sun-Times Media)

CLEVELAND – “This is it,’’ Ken Harrelson said Saturday.

“This” is Harrelson working his final two games on the road as a broadcaster, in the White Sox’ final two games of the season.

With Jason Benetti moving into a full-time road and home schedule, Harrelson, 76, who worked road games only as he scaled back his workload the last two seasons, will only do a limited amount of games at home in 2018.

Harrelson said he has already cut the cord.

“The other day, and last night when I went [back to the team hotel in Cleveland] I had some tears in my eyes,’’ Harrelson said. “I’m a crier. I cry when I’m watching TV if it’s not an action movie. That’s the way I’ve always been.’’

Road production crews have given Harrelson cards and cake. Other well wishers, including Saturday at Cleveland where he hit 27 homer and drove in 84 runs for the 1969 Indians, have extended their best around visiting ballparks all season long.

Harrelson said Sunday will not be a tough day, though.

“The difficult part is over,” he said.

“Fifty-six years [in the game] and parts of seven decades you create a lot of memories,” he said. “Life is about two things: making choices and memories. That’s what we create. And I have a lot of good memories.’’

Harrelson missed much of his kids’ childhood activities because of his playing and broadcasting careers but he doesn’t want to miss his grandkids athletic events.

But he’ll still be watching the Sox closely, and broadcasting selected games to be determined.

“I’m looking forward next year and watching this club grow,’’ he said. “I want to be around the ballpark, and I’ll do 20-25 games next year.’’

Harrelson said the Sox “in three years will be a monster” and have “the right man to take them there” in manager Rick Renteria.

“I can see it coming, just like you could see Kansas City coming, just like you could see the Cubs coming with all those good players,’’ he said. “Chicago fans are going to have a great time watching baseball for the next 10 years.’’

