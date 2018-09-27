Hartford Whalers’ uniform coming back as an alternative look for the Hurricanes

The new Whalers jerseys to be used by the Hurricanes. | Twitter screenshot via @NHLCanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes will look like the old Hartford Whalers for a pair of games against an old New England rival.

The Hurricanes unveiled green throwback Whalers uniforms Thursday on Twitter and said they will wear them when they play host to Boston on Dec. 23 and when they visit the Bruins on March 5.

The franchise played 18 NHL seasons in Hartford before moving to North Carolina in 1997. New owner Tom Dundon has embraced the Whalers history eschewed by his predecessor, Peter Karmanos Jr.

Since Dundon bought the team in January, the team has begun selling Whalers merchandise in the gift shop and planning the turn-back-the-clock game.

NHL teams began rolling out new alternative jerseys this year as part of their deal with Adidas. The two sides agreed not to include any third jerseys for teams last year, the first of the new partnership, in order to simplify the transition process. However, many teams have unveiled new digs in the offseason.

The Sun-Times added to this report.