Not sure how much to read into the harvest downturn in the youth firearm deer hunt, held Saturday through Monday.

I think weather, especially on Saturday, probably contributed. Or maybe it was just a statistical anomaly.

I say that in part because the archery deer harvest through Monday is about what it was last year at the same point.

Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

ARCHERY DEER SEASON

Through Monday, October 9, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 5,281 deer, compared to 5,413 for the same period in 2016.

Harvest  to date has consisted of 70% does and 30% males (3678:1603).  Top five counties were Jefferson (150), Pike (127), Franklin (122), Fulton (118), and Jackson (104).

YOUTH DEER SEASON

Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,372 deer during the 3-day Youth Deer Season (October 7-9, 2017), compared to 3,259 in 016.

Harvest sex ratios were 48.5% female to 51.5% male (1151:1221).

Top five harvest counties were Pike (115), Adams (90), Randolph (88), Jefferson (76), and Jackson (67).

County results for each season are included in the attached table.

County 2016 2017
Adams 143 83
Alexander 11 11
Bond 25 32
Boone 12 9
Brown 62 48
Bureau 61 68
Calhoun 66 34
Carroll 81 75
Cass 55 53
Champaign 47 40
Christian 51 51
Clark 69 68
Clay 52 35
Clinton 20 39
Coles 54 69
Cook 10 10
Crawford 76 93
Cumberland 24 44
DeKalb 18 28
DeWitt 67 69
Douglas 17 25
Dupage 0 2
Edgar 27 32
Edwards 12 25
Effingham 43 44
Fayette 66 71
Ford 10 5
Franklin 105 122
Fulton 147 118
Gallatin 13 20
Greene 63 64
Grundy 32 26
Hamilton 49 56
Hancock 67 55
Hardin 21 25
Henderson 13 15
Henry 55 59
Iroquois 31 39
Jackson 95 104
Jasper 44 54
Jefferson 133 150
Jersey 43 35
JoDaviess 121 65
Johnson 72 64
Kane 25 33
Kankakee 31 32
Kendall 20 16
Knox 92 97
Lake 21 30
LaSalle 81 64
Lawrence 28 43
Lee 43 46
Livingston 19 28
Logan 27 27
Macon 45 52
Macoupin 76 81
Madison 86 74
Marion 74 99
Marshall 41 36
Mason 23 32
Massac 20 22
McDonough 52 34
McHenry 70 35
McLean 46 82
Menard 27 36
Mercer 45 52
Monroe 30 38
Montgomery 75 61
Morgan 55 51
Moultrie 38 32
Ogle 90 68
Peoria 109 77
Perry 72 65
Piatt 15 25
Pike 206 127
Pope 29 59
Pulaski 18 17
Putnam 31 19
Randolph 110 96
Richland 29 34
Rock Island 85 68
Saline 40 46
Sangamon 67 77
Schuyler 64 59
Scott 12 10
Shelby 85 81
St. Clair 56 59
Stark 12 9
Stephenson 46 47
Tazewell 58 62
Union 72 71
Vermilion 102 98
Wabash 11 21
Warren 30 20
Washington 34 47
Wayne 62 86
White 28 28
Whiteside 62 56
Will 91 85
Williamson 109 98
Winnebago 50 44
Woodford 55 55
Total 5413 5281

 

 