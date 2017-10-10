Harvest down for the youth firearm deer hunt: Illinois deer hunting

Not sure how much to read into the harvest downturn in the youth firearm deer hunt, held Saturday through Monday.

I think weather, especially on Saturday, probably contributed. Or maybe it was just a statistical anomaly.

I say that in part because the archery deer harvest through Monday is about what it was last year at the same point.

Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: