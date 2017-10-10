Not sure how much to read into the harvest downturn in the youth firearm deer hunt, held Saturday through Monday.
I think weather, especially on Saturday, probably contributed. Or maybe it was just a statistical anomaly.
I say that in part because the archery deer harvest through Monday is about what it was last year at the same point.
Here is the breakdown from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
ARCHERY DEER SEASON
Through Monday, October 9, 2017, Illinois archery deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 5,281 deer, compared to 5,413 for the same period in 2016.
Harvest to date has consisted of 70% does and 30% males (3678:1603). Top five counties were Jefferson (150), Pike (127), Franklin (122), Fulton (118), and Jackson (104).
YOUTH DEER SEASON
Youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 2,372 deer during the 3-day Youth Deer Season (October 7-9, 2017), compared to 3,259 in 016.
Harvest sex ratios were 48.5% female to 51.5% male (1151:1221).
Top five harvest counties were Pike (115), Adams (90), Randolph (88), Jefferson (76), and Jackson (67).
County results for each season are included in the attached table.
County 2016 2017 Adams 143 83 Alexander 11 11 Bond 25 32 Boone 12 9 Brown 62 48 Bureau 61 68 Calhoun 66 34 Carroll 81 75 Cass 55 53 Champaign 47 40 Christian 51 51 Clark 69 68 Clay 52 35 Clinton 20 39 Coles 54 69 Cook 10 10 Crawford 76 93 Cumberland 24 44 DeKalb 18 28 DeWitt 67 69 Douglas 17 25 Dupage 0 2 Edgar 27 32 Edwards 12 25 Effingham 43 44 Fayette 66 71 Ford 10 5 Franklin 105 122 Fulton 147 118 Gallatin 13 20 Greene 63 64 Grundy 32 26 Hamilton 49 56 Hancock 67 55 Hardin 21 25 Henderson 13 15 Henry 55 59 Iroquois 31 39 Jackson 95 104 Jasper 44 54 Jefferson 133 150 Jersey 43 35 JoDaviess 121 65 Johnson 72 64 Kane 25 33 Kankakee 31 32 Kendall 20 16 Knox 92 97 Lake 21 30 LaSalle 81 64 Lawrence 28 43 Lee 43 46 Livingston 19 28 Logan 27 27 Macon 45 52 Macoupin 76 81 Madison 86 74 Marion 74 99 Marshall 41 36 Mason 23 32 Massac 20 22 McDonough 52 34 McHenry 70 35 McLean 46 82 Menard 27 36 Mercer 45 52 Monroe 30 38 Montgomery 75 61 Morgan 55 51 Moultrie 38 32 Ogle 90 68 Peoria 109 77 Perry 72 65 Piatt 15 25 Pike 206 127 Pope 29 59 Pulaski 18 17 Putnam 31 19 Randolph 110 96 Richland 29 34 Rock Island 85 68 Saline 40 46 Sangamon 67 77 Schuyler 64 59 Scott 12 10 Shelby 85 81 St. Clair 56 59 Stark 12 9 Stephenson 46 47 Tazewell 58 62 Union 72 71 Vermilion 102 98 Wabash 11 21 Warren 30 20 Washington 34 47 Wayne 62 86 White 28 28 Whiteside 62 56 Will 91 85 Williamson 109 98 Winnebago 50 44 Woodford 55 55 Total 5413 5281