As many of us anticipated for many reasons, harvest during Illinois’ first firearm season, Friday through Sunday, dropped. The drop was by more than 3,000 deer from first season in 2016.

Weather was certainly a factor with wind mattering nearly all three days statewide; and rain (and snow in some places) on Friday and Saturday impacted some portions of the state.

A small spike in archery harvest may have mattered, too.

Here is the official word from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:

First Weekend of Firearm Season in Illinois Sees Harvest of 51,365 Deer

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Hunters in Illinois harvested a preliminary total of 51,365 deer during the first weekend of the Illinois Firearm Deer Season on Nov. 17-19.  Hunters took 54,452 deer during the first firearm weekend in 2016.

Illinois’ seven-day Firearm Deer Season will conclude Nov. 30 through Dec. 3.

Other deer hunting opportunities in the weeks ahead include:

• Muzzleloader-Only Deer Season on Dec. 8-10;
• Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (first segment) in select counties only on Dec. 28-31, 2017;
• Late-Winter Antlerless-Only and CWD Deer Seasons (second segment) in select counties only on Jan. 12-14, 2018;
• Archery Deer Season continues through Jan. 14, 2018 (archery is closed Nov. 30-Dec. 3 in counties open for Firearm Deer Season)

For details on deer hunting, open counties, and other information, check the IDNR website at  https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/DeerHunting.aspx

A table of preliminary Illinois firearm deer harvest totals by county for the first weekend of the 2017 season, and comparable totals for 2016, is below.

County

2016

2017
ADAMS

1642

1408
ALEXANDER

283

291
BOND

390

441
BOONE

87

82
BROWN

645

663
BUREAU

704

632
CALHOUN

482

505
CARROLL

529

425
CASS

475

429
CHAMPAIGN

165

133
CHRISTIAN

420

360
CLARK

715

775
CLAY

784

760
CLINTON

457

495
COLES

388

382
CRAWFORD

656

673
CUMBERLAND

494

478
DEKALB

79

67
DEWITT

192

180
DOUGLAS

105

96
EDGAR

387

365
EDWARDS

282

273
EFFINGHAM

589

580
FAYETTE

1050

1008
FORD

72

64
FRANKLIN

807

854
FULTON

1344

1270
GALLATIN

296

282
GREENE

660

641
GRUNDY

214

157
HAMILTON

786

779
HANCOCK

1079

1082
HARDIN

605

646
HENDERSON

372

319
HENRY

404

356
IROQUOIS

326

297
JACKSON

1562

1487
JASPER

675

663
JEFFERSON

1276

1328
JERSEY

444

410
JODAVIESS

1306

1155
JOHNSON

1166

1091
KANE

18

19
KANKAKEE

125

118
KENDALL

67

52
KNOX

820

697
LAKE

5

3
LASALLE

537

431
LAWRENCE

375

394
LEE

359

328
LIVINGSTON

293

246
LOGAN

256

206
MACON

170

150
MACOUPIN

967

945
MADISON

444

493
MARION

1051

1081
MARSHALL

382

424
MASON

305

231
MASSAC

367

282
MCDONOUGH

597

525
MCHENRY

168

151
MCLEAN

363

324
MENARD

238

226
MERCER

605

518
MONROE

704

661
MONTGOMERY

551

509
MORGAN

508

452
MOULTRIE

134

138
OGLE

538

443
PEORIA

639

524
PERRY

814

815
PIATT

75

69
PIKE

1346

1187
POPE

1096

1092
PULASKI

281

221
PUTNAM

213

232
RANDOLPH

1582

1603
RICHLAND

528

481
ROCKISLAND

552

455
SALINE

618

618
SANGAMON

385

391
SCHUYLER

901

871
SCOTT

264

196
SHELBY

782

733
STARK

136

135
STCLAIR

480

477
STEPHENSON

597

417
TAZEWELL

351

333
UNION

1060

977
VERMILION

392

330
WABASH

131

123
WARREN

382

328
WASHINGTON

672

695
WAYNE

1035

977
WHITE

547

497
WHITESIDE

390

393
WILL

168

153
WILLIAMSON

1060

1048
WINNEBAGO

217

161
WOODFORD

417

404
TOTAL

54452

51365