Has the Bears’ losing season worn down Mitch Trubisky?

On third-and-5 from the 8-yard line, Mitch Trubisky bluffed.

With his arms outstretched, waiting for the snap toward the end of the first quarter Sunday, the Bears’ rookie quarterback shouted out a dummy cadence. The goal wasn’t to get the 49ers to jump outside, but, rather, to tip their coverage.

They did; safety Adrian Colbert walked 5 yards toward the line of scrimmage, leaving Bears receiver Dontrelle Inman alone against rookie cornerback Greg Mabin. Split left, Inman ran toward the base of the goalpost and caught the pass, one-on-one, for a touchdown.

It was a play, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said, that Trubisky wouldn’t have been able to make a month ago. It was a trick the rookie performed well in the second half of a blowout loss the week before in Philadelphia

Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky speaks during a news conference after his team's 27-24 loss to the Lions. (AP)

“He did a good job reading the coverage, reading the leverages of the players and keeping it up,” Loggains said. “And threw a good ball.”

That’s progress — but it’s also misleading. The throw was the Bears’ only offensive touchdown in the last 125 minutes and 1 second of play, and counting. Praising a pre-snap subtlety during that stretch is like admiring the heated seats in a car that won’t run.

Mitch Trubisky’s expression showed exasperation from the team’s struggles Wednesday — sullen and quiet, not as engaged with the media as in the past.

He said he had to have “unwavering faith” that things would get better.

“People have gone through a lot worse, a lot worse seasons and come out on the other side,” Trubisky said. “You try to look at those success stories. You can just always believe you’ll beat the odds. I’ve done things throughout my life that (people) said that couldn’t be done, and I’m standing here to day as a rookie in the NFL. Anything’s possible with hard work and dedication.”

Loggains doesn’t believe in a quarterback getting shell-shocked. Still, Trubisky is 2-6 as the Bears’ starter, hasn’t won a game in 45 days and will likely be favored only once in the final four games.

“I think he’s handled it as well as you can handle losing,” Loggains said. “We don’t expect him to handle losing well. No one should handle losing well.

“But there is a process of you have to have enough emotional stability and control where you understand the big picture and you see the big picture. And those nights when you go home, he’s that way, myself and every player and coach in the locker room, every executive, every Chicago Bears fans, it’s miserable.

“I don’t know that you can learn much in losing; I don’t like that statement. But you do learning by going through the process.”

Trubisky, he said, is process-oriented. Loggains will tell him two or three things to improve at the beginning of each work, knowing the rookie will focus on them for the next six days. Trubisky’s footwork was better Sunday, but he threw short on a free play — the 49ers jumped offside — rather than going deep. Loggains talked to him the minute he reached the sideline. The Bears were 5-for-10 on third downs Sunday — Loggains and coach John Fox both pushed Trubisky’s conversion rate as promising — but tried only two passes beyond 10 yards.

For every step forward, though, there’s a rookie mistake. And, every week, an accompanying loss.

“If you love the game you’re playing, which we do,” Trubisky said, “it can only get better from here.”

Follow me on Twitter @patrickfinley

Email: pfinley@suntimes.com