Have the 2017 Bears turned into the 2010 Panthers?

With the Bears closely eyeing quarterbacks during the NFL scouting combine in March, coach John Fox made some interesting remarks about Jimmy Clausen.

In front of a gaggle of reporters, Fox admitted that he never scouted Clausen, the former Panthers and Bears quarterback, before the Panthers drafted him 48th overall in 2010.

“That situation was a little bit unique because I think people projected him maybe even into the top 10,” Fox said then. “On draft day, that’s not how it materialized. I can’t give you all the exacts [but] he was dropping.

“Personally, I never even watched him because he wasn’t a targeted guy for me in our pre-draft assignments. But I can say now I would hope we draft someone that I’ve actually gotten a chance to watch.”

The Panthers fired John Fox as their coach in 2010 after nine seasons together. (AP)

Fox did watch rookie Mitch Trubisky, but it’s no secret that general manager Ryan Pace kept his true feelings about Trubisky and intentions to draft him a secret, too.

In some ways, the 2017 Bears have morphed into the 2010 Panthers.

Former Panthers general manager Marty Hurney was OK with drafting a quarterback that his long-time coach hadn’t personally scouted just as Pace was comfortable with stunning everyone in the NFL with his selection of Trubisky.

And now Fox essentially is in the same situation as he was in 2010: He is struggling to win with a rookie quarterback and could be dismissed because of it.

Clausen, of course, floundered in 2010. He replaced struggling starter Matt Moore (four interceptions, eight sacks in the first two games) in Week 3, but was later benched for three games before Moore injured in Week 8. Brian St. Pierre started in Week 11 with Clausen out with a concussion.

That season, Clausen went 1-9 as the Panthers’ starter, completing 157 of 299 passes for 1,558 yards, three touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Trubisky has been better for the Bears, particularly when it comes to ball security, since replacing Mike Glennon after Glennon accounted for eight turnovers in the first four weeks.

But there are certain parallels statistically on offense to consider between the two teams.

The Panthers finished the 2010 season ranked last in total yards per game (258.4), passing yards per game (143.1), scoring (12.3), passing touchdowns (nine) and first downs (225).

Former Panthers star receiver Steve Smith could only do so much, too. Smith played in 14 games that season, but only had 554 receiving yards, his lowest total in a 12-year span.

The Bears, meanwhile, currently rank last in total yards per game (275.8), passing yards per game (160.3) and first downs (188). The Bears rank 30th in scoring at 15.9 points and 28th in passing touchdowns with 11.

Of course, other factors matter when it comes to such ineptitude offensively. The Panthers dealt with injuries on their offensive line and at running back that season, much like the Bears currently are on their line, at receiver and tight end.

Still, the point here is that it’s difficult to win right now and develop a quarterback at the same time. The Bears have been at that crossroads since Week 5.

“Obviously, as a coaches, we’re always trying to win first, but as a quarterback coach [and] as an offensive coordinator, I do think about Mitchell,” offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains said. “Everything we’re trying to do is try to win one game at a time, but there is a big-picture thought process for myself and the offensive staff.

“We understand that this kid needs to develop, and there’s some situations that he needs to go through and fail at and learn from.”

As Fox should know, that learning process for a quarterback can lead to organizational changes.

The 2010 season was Fox’s last with the Panthers after joining the team in 2002. Hurney stayed on and hired their next coach in Ron Rivera.