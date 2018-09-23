He gone: Ken Harrelson calls final game for White Sox

You can put it on the board.

Ken “Hawk” Harrelson has called the final game of an illustrious career.

After 33 years in the White Sox broadcast booth, the colorful and iconic play-by-play man whose catch phrases and nicknames became household words, whose unabashed homerism and love for the Sox knew no bounds, is retired.

He gone.

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 02: Chicago White Sox broadcaster Ken "The Hawk" Harrelson acknowledges the crowd during the sixth inning on Hawk Day as he was honored by the White Sox before the game between the Chicago White Sox and the Boston Red Sox on September 2, 2018 at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by David Banks/Getty Images)

“Hawk’s gone,” Harrelson said. “In fact that’s what I want on my grave, I told you that. I want to be known as ‘Here lies a man who adored his family, here lies a man who adored his White Sox, and he gone.’ So that’ll be that.”

It didn’t end the way Harrelson wanted it.

“Right now, the only thing I want to do is take this game and kick the Cubs’ [butt],” he said before the game.



It was the Cubs who did the butt-kicking, though, jumping on left-hander Carlos Rodon for three runs on four hits in the first inning, adding a fourth on a Kyle Schwarber 444-foot home run and a fifth on a Schwarber RBI double that ended Rodon’s day in the third inning.

The Cubs won 6-1.

A.J. Pierzynski, one of the surprise guests who appeared in the booth throughout the day, arrived in the fourth inning with the Cubs leading 6-0. Pierzynski, who mixed it up with the Cubs’ Michael Barrett in a Crosstown clash, was invested in the Cubs-Sox rivalry as a player as much as anyone.

When Hawk’s emotional state calling his last game came up, Pierzynski said, “We should be crying the way this game is going.”

Pierzynski longed for the days when both the Sox (61-94) and Cubs (91-64) were competitive.

“Don’t you miss the days when both games were good?” he said. “It was so fun. Those six games were almost better than playoff game. There would be fights in the stands. People cared. The best six games of the year.”

The Cubs took two of three in the series at Wrigley Field and two of three at Guaranteed Rate Field. Harrelson, preaching the Sox gospel as he always has, has been telling his audience happier days will be here again.

“I told [play-by-play successor Jason] Benetti], sit back, relax and strap it down because you are getting ready to go on the wildest ride you’ve ever been on because our club in two years is going to be a monster,” said Harrelson, convinced the Sox farm system will produce championship caliber talent soon.

“It’s going to be fun to watch and it’s going to be fun because the Cubs they are good,” he said. “And they are not going anywhere. So it’s going to be fun to watch these two clubs butt heads. I think it has the chance to be the greatest decade in Chicago baseball history.”

Harrelson, 71, has eased into retirement with two seasons calling mostly games on the road, a limited schedule this season and a celebration of his career this month with a “Hawk Day” Sept. 2 and a release of the documentary “Hawk,”

“It’s very satisfying, mostly for his family,” chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said at the documentary sneak preview earlier this month. “Whatever anybody achieves in life it really doesn’t mean as much for him as the family. They can have wonderful memories.”

Fans paid tribute on the video scoreboard to Harrelson, who, in the seventh inning said he was just then beginning to feel the emotion of the end being close.

“I am just starting to feel it now, during the seventh inning stretch,” he said after his broadcast partner Steve Stone asked him what he would be doing in retirement.

Harrelson needed a few moments to gather himself and said he would spend the time with his family.

In the ninth, with his family with him in the booth, Harrelson thanked the Sox fans.

“I love you all and I always will,” Harrelson said, in tears as he signed off with Stone.

“The biggest thing that I’m concerned with, as far as a legacy goes, for my grandchildren, is Jan. 1, 2020,” he said before the game. “That’ll put me in a club that not too many guys are in — the ones they can find right now are Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Don Zimmer and Dave Garcia — who have been in professional baseball for parts of eight decades. Not many guys get to do that.”

“And this ballgame is ovah,” Harrelson said at the end. “I’ve enjoyed this game very much and I’ve loved it. And I will never forget it.”