Healthy Brandon Guyer eyes spot in White Sox outfield

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Outfielder Brandon Guyer says he doesn’t try to get hit by pitches. It just happens a lot to the new White Sox addition.

“There must be a magnet inside me or something,” said Guyer, who was hit by a pitch 24 times with the Rays in 2015 and 31 times with the Rays and Indians in 2016. “Last year it was down [11], but lefties try to pitch me in, and I kind of close off when I hit and my instinct is to not move. It’s not something I want to have happen, but I’m wired that way.”

The Sox signed Guyer, 33, to a minor league contract with an invite to spring training for an opportunity to offer manager Rick Renteria a right-handed option for an outfield potentially with lefty swingers Jon Jay, Nicky Delmonico and Daniel Palka. And Guyer is more polished defensively than Delmonico and Palka, and can play center field, so there’s that. He owns a .274/.376/.449 career hitting line vs. lefties.

A thorn in the Cubs’ side in the 2016 World Series, Guyer hit .220/.312/.351 with nine homers over 413 plate appearances the last two seasons after hitting .266/.356/.403 with the Rays an Indians from 2014-16.

Brandon Guyer of the Cleveland Indians hits an RBI double to score Jose Ramirez during the eighth inning against the Cubs in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

“In ’17 I had wrist surgery, and the first half last year I fought through good days and bad days,” he said. “But in second half, man, I felt like a new guy and had my normal numbers. Once the wrist finally healed I felt like the old player I was.”

After hitting .167 during the first half, Guyer batted .256/.333/.453 in the last three months. He felt like he deserved a major league offer this offseason, but settled for a minor league deal. He’ll make $1.6 million if he makes the club.

“I had a lot of minor league offers,” he said. “It was between the Sox and a couple other teams. It’s a good situation here and a good opportunity.”

And if opportunities arise to reach base the hard way, Guyer will be on board. He doesn’t wear padding — he has tried elbow pads and shin guards but finds them uncomfortable, he said — but if he gets hit, it’s all good.

“I want to hit the ball and get on base,” he said.

“But anyway I get on base, it helps our team.”