Heidecke opener, smelt, new licenses: Chicago fishing, Midwest Fishing Report

The long view of Heidecke Lake last year from the bridge on opening day. Credit: Dale Bowman

The reopening of Heidecke Lake on Sunday and smelt netting opening Sunday night are among the spring signs leading this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

The condensed Midwest Fishing Report is published Wednesdays on the Sun-Times newspaper outdoors page. The sprawling raw-file report is posted here online on the Sun-Times outdoors page.

SMELT NETTING

Season opens Sunday. Prospects are poor to non-existent.

Here are the general notes and regulations for smelt netting in Chicago, same as last year, from Carl Vizzone of the Chicago Park District.

SMELT REGS FOR CHICAGO LAKEFRONT Smelt Fishing is a family affair. It’s a community of Fishermen enjoying each other’s company and nature’s bounty. Let’s make this season a safe and clean one for families and our fishing future. The following rules apply: * No open fires * No enclosed tents * No alcoholic beverages * No parking or driving on the grass or sidewalks. Park only in designated areas. Violators will be ticketed and towed. * Do not destroy fences, benches, trash receptacles, walkways, and grassy areas. * Do not dump hot coals under trees, on concrete or on grassy areas. Dispose of all coals in the appropriate trash receptacles. Harbor Gates will close at 1 a.m. –start breaking down at 12:30 a.m. to be out by 1 a.m.

I would emphasize that last one, the regulation is to be out of the parks by 1 a.m.

TROUT FLY-FISHING

The catch-and-release fly fishing season opened Saturday at nine sites around Illinois, including in the north at Apple River, Apple River State Park, Rock Creek, Kankakee River SP and Pine Creek, White Pines Forest State Park. The other six sites are Siloam Springs State Park Lake, Gridley Lake, Jim Edgar Panther Creek SFWA, Horton Lake, Nauvoo SP, Morgan Lake at Nichols Park, Jacksonville, IDOT Lake, Springfield, and Willow Lake at Peabody River King SFWA.

Here are the basics on licensing from the IDNR:

Anglers will need both a fishing license and an Inland Trout Stamp to participate, unless they are under the age of 16, blind, disabled, or are an Illinois resident on leave from active duty in the Armed Forces.

Here are the basics on the catch-and-release fly fishing season:

The Spring Catch-and-Release Fly Fishing season opens at nine sites on March 24. Anglers can use fly fishing gear to catch trout at that time, but they cannot keep the fish. All trout must be released until after the opening of the regular spring trout season, which begins at 5 a.m. on April 7. Anyone attempting to take trout before the legal harvest season opening will be issued citations.

AREA LAKES

Sounds like we will finally move a bit more toward spring this week, then retreat again. But I expect some more crappie fishing this week.

AREA WATER LEVELS

Click here to find river closures listed by the Illinois DNR. Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Wind has limited boating some, but fishing remains good.

Rob Abouchar sent this:

Hi Dale, The good action at Braidwood continued for Largemouth Bass on Monday. I fished Monday afternoon on the cool side from 12 till 4pm untill the wind and rain blew in. The bass continue to hit moving baits in and around the rocks. The most productive bait was the squarebill crankbait in Sexy shad color. Swimbaits taking some fish. The fish seem to be prefering fast moving baits over slow bottom baits. Possibly due to unstable weather conditions, wind and roiled up stained water. Your article earlier this month was right on. The average size of the bass this year is very good. A bit better than previous years but this has been a steady increase over the last few years. Tight lines Rob

Braidwood is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. Check with Jon’s Bait & Tackle Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

CALUMET SYSTEM

No update.

CHAIN O’LAKES

Greg Dickson at Triangle Sports and Marine said, “Fishing is good, water is low.” Crappie fishing is good in the channels, but watch the water levels. With the low water levels and lack of current, probably better fishing the flats and main lake points for walleye.

For more info and lake updates, go to Fox Waterway Agency or call (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER/CHICAGO LAKEFRONT

Capt. Pat Harrison at Pat Harrison Outdoors sent this:

Chicago River and Lake Front Report. Talked to a few folks at the Show last week that have been out a bit. One guy said that Perch are spotty at Navy Pier and he also said he was getting some decent fish at Michigan Ave, Bridge on the river fishing tight to the wood pilings. Jeff has been getting Perch and a few Crappie along the River Walk too. If the weather allows I will be out this Thursday with Don Dubin and Possibly Dale Bowman to fish and talk about how the river has come along and changed over the years. April 2nd I will be up in Kenosha speaking at the Kenosha Sport Fishing Club then a Couple trips and on Saturday I will be at the VFW Hall In LaGrange for an Event when Capt. Bob “Fish With Captain Bob” Jim Kopjo “The Crappie Professor” and I “Pat Harrison Outdoors” will be doing seminars For More information I will post the event on my Face book Page Pat Harrison Outdoors – Fishing Adventures. Also I am starting to do a monthly E- Mail News Letter if your interested in receiving it e-mail Pat Harrison Outdoors@Gmail.com and I will put you on the list. It will contain deals on my sponsor companies products, tips for local waters and what is working on the area. Shows and happenings etc. I don’t want to tie up space here I am looking forward to filling it with quality fishing reports and what’s working to catch them. I Thank Dale for being a Good Friend an asset to our sport and allowing me to share my Passion with Folks, Till next week Catch some Fish Lets go 2018 season. Thank You Capt, Pat Capt. Pat — www.patharrisonoutdoors.com Thanks Pat

DELAVAN LAKE, WISCONSIN

No update.

DES PLAINES RIVER

Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past week’s fishing. DePlaines River: Launched out of big basin and headed east to a warm water discharge. Water temps were 46 and no active fish as the plant was not running. Headed back down river to a few other discharges. Finding water temps in the 60’s versus the 42-43 main river temps was key to finding active fish. Bass were caught on a variety of baits. Jerk baits, spinner baits, lipless cranks, and jigs with various craw trailers worked best. Highlight of the day was watching a bald eagle fly past. Urban fishing? Hmmm. TTYL — Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Husker Outdoors

Waterworks fishing team

Urban fishing indeed.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

SPRING LAKE NOTE: As of April 1, Sunday, both the north and south lakes have two regulation changes. Largemouth and smallmouth bass now have a protected slot of 12-18 inches; the daily bag is three bass either under 12 inches or over 18 or some combination of three over or under. Also, the daily limit of 25 crappie may include no more than 10 crappie 10 inches or longer. POWERTON: Shore and boat fishing are open, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily. LAKE SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing EVERGREEN: Bait shop and boat rental are closed for the season. HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

FOX RIVER: WESTERN SUBURBS

No update.

FOX RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

GENEVA LAKE, WISCONSIN

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay sent this:

Good morning fellas Here is a quick report a day late…hope that’s ok Brown Trout fishing has been going pretty good both on the ice and open water. There have been some nice fish caught both trolling and shore fishing along the shallows on the Lake Michigan side basically from Algoma all the way north past Baileys Harbor including downtown Sturgeon Bay. Trolling and casting with spoons, plugs and soaking some spawn sacs all very effective ways to catch those Brown Trout. And on the bayside of the peninsula, from the Sturgeon Bay flats north past Sister Bay, ice-fishermen are having some fair action also. Suspending golden shiners and sucker minnows when available under tip-ups and auto fishermen has been the best along with jigging with spoons and rippin raps also quite effective Walleye action on the ice continues to improve as it usually does the longer the ice holds on. There has been some really, really big fish caught the past couple of weeks….a couple fish in that mid to upper 13 pound range were reportedly caught along with numerous 8 to 11 plus pounders. Henderson’s point, Sherwood point, Sawyer Harbor along with that vast, steep shoreline to north of Sturgeon Bay all good spots this time of year. Oddball jigs, Rapala Jigs and Moonshine shiver minnows just a few of the top baits this time of year Pike fishing has been going pretty well through the ice from the Little Sturgeon area north to Sister Bay. Large Golden shiners and sucker minnows have been the best live baits. Whitefish fishing is still going very good along the bayside of the peninsula as the ice is still in very good shape for this time of year…But of course can change quickly so always use caution Stream fishermen are starting to see some Rainbows in the Lake Michigan tributaries and that should just get better as we get some warmer rains and run-off. Drifting with spawn, casting spinners and some small spoons and plugs will also work in large pools Thanks; Lance LaVine Howie’s Tackle

1309 Green Bay Rd

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Ph: 920-746-9916

The Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report restarted today. Click here to see it.

HEIDECKE LAKE

Reopens April 1.

ILLINOIS RIVER

As the MWC showed over the weekend, sauger are ready to go, even with the cold weather and water. The winning team was vertical jigging in the Peru flats area.

For Ottawa area, check B & B Live Bait at (815) 433-0432.

INDIANA STREAMS (LAKE MICHIGAN TRIBUTARIES)

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map. Access points for Little Cal and Salt Creek, which are closer to Chicago than Trail Creek, may be found at littlecal_saltcreek_access.

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Steelhead trail creek salt creek on spawn saks and voodoo jigs tipped with waxworms

KANKAKEE RIVER

Kyle Lund sent this:

Kankakee River update: Water is still hanging a bit above normal gage hight. Clarity has improved but will be diminishing with the current and forecast rain. At this point i am about to give up trying to figure out what the walleye are doing or going to do. Water temps indicate they should be in the peak of their spawn but catch rates say otherwise. Lots of guys out all week but little to show for it. Spent 6 hours one night on the boat and only had 2 males to show for it. We have yet to see the push of females that usually show up shortly after the males. As stated its really hard to say if they are done or just haven’t started. Last guess i have is that the full moon on Saturday may bring the push of fish we are waiting for. Lets hope! Smallies have been on fire in and around the state park. Dragging crayfish imitations and small tungsten jigs has been producing some real quality fish. Only a few days left to catch the state record before the no keep season starts on April 1st. Im hoping the bulk of the rain misses the Kankakee river valley in the up coming week. Overall fishing should only improve with the warming trend. Tight lines! On a side note the Northern Illinois Anglers Association is holding their annual banquet and auction Wednesday night at the Aroma Park Boat Club. Tickets available at the door. Visit their facebook for more information.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report restarted today. Click here to see it.

LAKE ERIE

The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKEFRONT

Stacey Greene at Park Bait reported better water conditions on Tuesday and some powerliners catching a mixed bag, mostly coho.

Capt. Scott R. Wolfe of School of Fish Charters sent this:

Hi Dale – It’s probably no surprise that this will be a short report for the past week. The weather was terrible with the lake nearly unfishable. I am not aware of one single boat fishing out of Chicago or Waukegan. I’ve heard of a couple of boats that made it out of Indiana ports this week with excellent results, all limits of coho and browns near Pastricks and near Gary light. Both body baits, mostly Rapalas, and dodger fly rigs working. Everyone should remember safety first. The lake water is still under 40 degrees. You have zero room for error out there and very little help. There is no reason someone should be heading out in 4 foot waves in a bass boat with a water temp of 37 degrees. This is a good time for everyone to check their boats and make sure their safety equipment is all in good working order, life vests, flairs, radio, batteries, pumps, etc. We are all excited to get out but there are plenty of days ahead. In the harbor the water was very dirty and few people fished. At least one person had a few brown trout casting Rapalas and flicker shad. Just like boaters should be safe, the same holds for shore guys. The lake levels are high and it does not take much wind to have the spray coating the piers and walls, making them a very dangerous place. The people casting this week were in the inner part of the harbor, safe and sheltered from the wind and spray. Powerliners may want to take some casting gear with just in case they find the walls too slippery to be safe. Browns, steelhead and maybe a stray coho or laker will come into the harbors this time of year. Due to the cold water I pushed the launch date for the Waukegan boat, Manipulator, back another week. We are having the boat inspected and plenty of new equipment installed. All new downriggers, lots of new copper/lead set ups plus a modification to the customer’s seating for better comfort. The Chicago boat is ready to go and had already put plenty of coho and browns in the box and on the dinner table. If anyone is going to Northpoint Marina for the fisheries workshop this week I’ll be there and hope to say Hello to your readers and followers. Capt. Scott R. Wolfe Manipulator/ School of Fish Charters

630-341-0550

www.schooloffishcharters.com

I do hope to see people there. I am filing this from a restaurant a mile or so from North Point.

Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop texted that report was about the same at Waukegan.

LAKE ONALASKA AREA, WISCONSIN

No update from Scott Pirnstill at Cozy Corner Cottages— 608-304-0371.

LaSALLE LAKE

Weather limited boating. Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Check the latest from D & S Bait on Facebook.

MAZONIA

Both Mazonia South and North are open for fishing. Check with Jon Meder at Jon’s Bait Shop–(815) 237-2822–in South Wilmington.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service sent this:

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

The Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report restarted today. Click here to see it.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Gamefish season is closed.

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop sent this:

Ice still at 20”+ on most area lakes, however overnight rain and warming temps could make for some slushy conditions. Yellow Perch: Very Good – Finding in mud flats, deep. Minnows, wigglers in the morning or afternoon best. Bluegill: Good – Rocker jigs or MoonGlo with waxies Crappie: Fair – Tip downs with rosies, best bite last 2 hours before sunset. Temps forecasted to reach into the 50’s mid-week and then snow chances for the weekend. Ahh…springtime in the Northwoods. The ice conditions will be as unpredictable as the weather, so be prepared. Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

www.kurtsislandsports.com

Like us on FaceBook

EAGLE RIVER: B+L, from reports from Colin Crawford of Colin Crawford Guide Service, for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce sent this:

FISHING REPORT

For a full report on fishing trends, be sure to visit http://eagleriver.org/fish/ . Take caution on any and all ice surfaces, as conditions can change rapidly. Be very weary of thickness and be sure to thoroughly check before punching holes. However, if you heed these warnings, anglers will find some of the best panfish action. Bluegills are being found in the shallow green weeds using small jigs tipped with waxies, spikes or tipped with plastic. Perch are being caught on the deeper green weed edges. Crappies are being moving towards the shallows due to the warmer weather.

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Ind. texted:

Coho ok port of Indiana on crawlers and shrimp and squid under a bobber 3 to 6ft down same behind dnr station in Michigan city Steelhead trail creek salt creek on spawn saks and voodoo jigs tipped with waxworms Crappie in ditch around 249 bridge on jigs hitting old docks and slabs

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report restarted today. Click here to see it.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Check with Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor, Mich. for updates.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Lakeside–(815) 824-2581–has its official reopening on Sunday, when hours go to 6:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., but Clint Sands and his staff are generally around before the official opening and bait is available.

Park hours are 8 a.m.-8 p.m., but beginning Sunday park hours go to 6 a.m.- 10 p.m.

For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT

The Wisconsin DNR’s Lake Michigan Fishing Report restarted today. Click here to see it. Streams flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WINNEBAGO SYSTEM, WISCONSIN

No update.

WISCONSIN DELLS

Check with River’s Edge.

WISCONSIN RIVER

No update.

WOLF LAKE



No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.