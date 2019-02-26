‘The helmet worked’: Cubs IF David Bote returns to practice after beaning

MESA, Ariz. – Cubs infielder David Bote was back to regular practice work Tuesday just two days after getting hit in the head by Madison Bumgarner pitch.

“The helmet worked,” said Bote, who never showed symptoms severe enough to require entering MLB’s concussion protocol.

“I feel definitely blessed to come away with just a bump.”

Bote, who spoke after taking batting practice on the field Tuesday for the first time since taking the fastball flush to the side of the helmet, said he wanted to stay in the game and go to first but wasn’t allowed.

Bote | John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times

He said Bumgarner texted him to make sure he was OK.

“He’s the ultimate pro,” Bote said. “He didn’t have to do that.”

Manager Joe Maddon said that barring something unforeseen he expects Bote to be ready to play in a game Wednesday.

“He came into my office chirping [Tuesday morning],” Maddon said. “He looked really good.”