Help wanted: A look at what Bears’ big signings want to be for Mitch Trubisky

In time, quarterback Mitch Trubisky will be expected to make his teammates better. Or as former coach John Fox once put it, he will “raise all boats.”

Just not in his NFL second season.

For Trubisky this year, it’s learning how to swim in coach Matt Nagy’s offense, while not sinking in it. His new teammates — backup quarterback Chase Daniel, tight end Trey Burton and receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel – know they’re here to help with that.

Here’s a player-by-player look at what they want to provide Trubisky:

The new mentor

Daniel’s eight-year career spent as only as a backup includes only season where he was asked to be a mentor for a first-round pick who had the future of the franchise riding on his shoulders.

In 2016 and in his eighth NFL season, Daniel followed Doug Pederson from the Chiefs to the Eagles and worked with Carson Wentz in his rookie season.

But five seasons spent behind the Saints’ Drew Brees, a future Hall of Famer, and three with Alex Smith, the Chiefs’ starter for five seasons, also provided Daniel with perspective.

“One of the biggest things in this league is these rookies quarterbacks, second-year quarterbacks get put way too much on their plate,” Daniel said. “Here, we’re going to try to simplify things a little bit, get back to the base offense that Matt runs and just let Mitch play freely and not overload his plate.”

Daniel, 31, speaks confidently about his own limited game action, but he prides himself on what it means to be a backup.

“Your No. 1 job in that room is to get the starter ready — no matter what,” Daniel said.

Daniel assumes the mentor role vacated by Mark Sanchez, but the additional responsibilities of teaching Nagy’s offense — one he learned over a combined four years with the Chiefs and Eagles — make him more important.

“It’s very quarterback-intensive,” Daniel said. “It’s not just go out there and throw to the open guy. We’re going to spend a lot of time in the classroom, a lot of time in walk-throughs, a lot of time just going through the specifics of this offense.

“It’s very specific from a quarterback perspective in terms of splits by receivers, what route does a tight end have on this concept, where the running back is, the depth of a running back, how many yards on a ‘ZD bend.’ … I’m looking forward to teaching Mitchell.”

The centerpiece

Robinson might be a Pro Bowl player, but Burton is arguably the Bears’ most important signing.

The “move” tight end is an extremely important part of Nagy’s offense, and Burton knows it, too, having played for Pederson and the Eagles.

In Nagy’s two years as the Chiefs offensive coordinator, tight end Travis Kelce led the team in receptions (168) and yards (2,163). Tight end Zach Ertz also led the Eagles in catches (152) and yards (1,640) the last two seasons under Pederson, who preceded Nagy as the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator under coach Andy Reid. Burton has played behind Ertz his whole career.

“I can just model my game after Ertz, what he brought to Carson,” Burton said. “Obviously, Carson was a new quarterback coming into the league and having to learn an offense as well. There’s just so much you can do.

“[But] it’s almost impossible to guard everybody in the offense if you know what to do and what your checks could be and the [hot reads] and those types of things.”

The reliable one

Playing with a quarterback who is learning as he goes isn’t unique for Robinson. The Jaguars drafted him in second round of the 2014 draft after selecting quarterback Blake Bortles with the third overall selection.

“It’s something where fortunately enough in my second year my quarterback was in his second year as well,” Robinson said. “I won’t say too much from Mitch’s standpoint, but I know from my standpoint, I’ll be able to make his job easy. That’s my goal. That’s what I came here for. I came here to make those plays, to make those catches, to make his job easy.”

In other words, Robinson is responsible for making Trubisky look better than he actually is, particularly in the early going, by making contested catches down the field or turning short completions into long gains.

That’s what Robinson did for Bortles, though Trubisky’s accuracy already stands out as a noticeable difference between them.

“They didn’t bring me here to not make plays,” said Robinson, who averaged 14.1 yards per catch with the Jaguars.

The explosive one

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan doesn’t become the NFL’s most valuable player in 2016 without Gabriel – a game-breaker who caught touchdown passes of 47, 76, 35, 25, 64 and nine yards during Atlanta’s Super Bowl run that season.

Gabriel was a fast, field-stretching compliment to superstar Julio Jones and No. 2 receiver Mohamed Sanu. The Bears hope Gabriel can provide the same for Trubisky when on the field with Robinson, Burton, receiver Cam Meredith and others.

“Just explosiveness,” Gabriel said. “[It’s] being able to turn a screen into a touchdown, being able to take the top off a defense, just being able to create matchup problems.

“Let’s say Allen Robinson is out there, and they want to double team, and I’m on the backside man-to-man, it’s just being able to exploit that and giving [Trubisky] another option to take advantage of.”

What does Nagy envision for him?

“My role is athlete,” Gabriel said. “I do everything.”



