Hendricks, Cubs swat Nats in Game 1, steal buzz from NLDS favorites

WASHINGTON – Maybe the pressure really is on the Nationals in this series. Maybe Kyle Hendricks really is the best pitcher in baseball right now.

Maybe the Cubs really can become the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the last Yankees dynasty nearly two decades ago.

All right, all right, it’s only one game into a new postseason for the defending-champion Cubs.

But this much became clear after the Cubs’ 3-0 victory over a dominant Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals in their NL Division Series opener Friday night:

The Cubs celebrate their 3-0 victory over the Nationals in Game 1 of the NLDS Friday night.

The Nats are sweating profusely again in a first-round playoff series, and the Cubs just piled up some more “house money” by flipping the series from the favored Nationals into a commanding advantage for themselves – needing just a split of the next four games to advance.

Even before the series, it was three-time Cubs All-Star Anthony Rizzo talking about “playing with house money” because of all the recent World Series winners that succumbed to the year-after hangover to miss the playoffs.

That’s the same Anthony Rizzo who drove in one of the Cubs’ two runs in the sixth with a two-out single to right, then drove in another run with a two-out double to left in the eighth.

And just like that, the Cubs went from being no-hit by Strasburg for 5 2/3 innings to stealing home-field advantage from the Vegas favorites in the series.

“Going up against a tough pitcher, a tough team, in their home park, I don’t know if anybody really expected us to win,” said Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant, whose two-out single just ahead of Rizzo in the sixth broke up the no-hit bid and drove in the first run of the game. “But we pulled it out, and especially in a five-game format, it’s huge.”

The Cubs talked about the value of their playoff experience before the series, with veteran Ben Zobrist going so far as to pin all the pressure in the series on the Nationals for their 0-for-3 playoff track record in the first round since 2012.

“The thing that feels different is we know how to do this,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon heading into the series.

Case in point: Hendricks, the Cubs’ No. 3 starter this season and the man Maddon felt compelled to pull from Game 7 of the World Series in the fifth inning with two out and a four-run lead, pitched seven commanding innings to silence one of the best lineups in the National League.

He didn’t give up a hit after the second.

“Maybe not my best ever, but it was pretty good,” said Hendricks, whose dropped his ERA in eight career postseason starts to 1.98 – 0.63 in his last five.

Game 7 of the World Series. NLCS clincher against Clayton Kershaw. Game 1 of a short series, on the road.

None of it seems to matter to coolest Cubs head of the bunch.

“You kind of just expect it,” Bryant said. “But I’m still impressed.”

The Nats still don’t admit to feeling pressure. But Anthony Rendon’s actions at third spoke louder than words when Javy Baez hit an easy hopper to him on the line to open the sixth.

Rendon dropped the ball for an error, giving the Cubs the sliver of an opening they needed. Hendricks sacrificed Baez to second, and after Zobrist flied to center, Bryant and Rizzo followed with the first two hits of the night off Strasburg.

“We trust each other,” Rizzo said. “That’s the big, big thing for us is that we know someone is going to come through at some point.”

Last year in Game 1 it was Baez hitting an eighth-inning homer for a 1-0 victory over the Giants.

“I told Javy [during the game] history is going to repeat itself,” Rizzo said.

Maybe it will.

