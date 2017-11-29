Herm Edwards to interview for Arizona State coaching job

TEMPE, Ariz. — Former NFL coach and current ESPN analyst Herm Edwards will interview for the vacant Arizona State coaching job this week.

Edwards spoke about his interest in the job on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” and a Phoenix radio station on Wednesday.

Edwards has not coached since 2008, when he was fired after a 2-14 season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He coached the New York Jets from 2001-05 and has spent the last nine years as an analyst for ESPN.

Edwards last coached at the college level in 1989, as a cornerbacks coach for San Jose State.

Former NFL coach Herm Edwards will interview for the Arizona State coaching job this week. | Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson represented Edwards during his days as an agent.

Arizona State is searching for a replacement for Todd Graham, who was fired Sunday after six seasons.