Herm Schneider to become White Sox head trainer emeritus

Trainer Herm Schneider will move into a new role with the White Sox in 2019 as head athletic trainer emeritus, the club announced Monday.

Schneider, 66, completed his 40th season with the Sox in 2018. He is the longest-tenured athletic trainer in Major League Baseball.

“The Chicago White Sox have been incredibly fortunate to have Herm Schneider as our organization’s trainer for the past 40 years,” White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Herm was with the White Sox even before my partners and I acquired the team in 1981, and he has provided the very best care to our players over four decades. Countless players owe the extensions of their careers to Herm and his tireless work ethic when it comes to injury prevention and treatment. Well respected across baseball, Herm’s commitment to excellence at his craft and focus on keeping players healthy has had an immeasurable impact on our team’s performance over the many years. Professional relationships aside, Herm is a very trusted and dear friend, and I look forward to him remaining with the organization in his new emeritus capacity.”

The Sox used the disabled list 185 times for a total of 9,057 days missed from 2002-18, the lowest totals in the major leagues.

Chicago White Sox trainer Herm Schneider, left, and manager Robin Ventura check out first baseman Jose Abreu after Abreu's minor collision with Cleveland Indians' Jason Kipnis at first during the third inning of a baseball game, Monday, Sept. 12, 2016, in Chicago. Kipnis was out on the play. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Sox did not announce a replacement.

“Discussions are already well underway, and we expect to have a public announcement soon about our future plans for the department,” general manager Rick Hahn said.

“While I certainly am proud of all the professional achievements and honors the medical and training staff has received over the past 40 years, it is the friendships and personal relationships that I remember best and make this decision to move into an emeritus role the hardest,” Schneider said. “The friendships I have made here will last the rest of my life.

“I have been incredibly fortunate to work for Jerry Reinsdorf for the vast majority of my career and to work with an amazing group of doctors, trainers, executives, managers and staff who all share the same focus — the best possible care for everyone who wore a White Sox uniform. I look forward to sharing my knowledge and expertise across the organization in whatever manner seems appropriate in 2019.”

Schneider will remain actively engaged with the baseball operations department as an advisor on medical issues relating to free agency, the draft and player acquisition. He will also continue to be a resource throughout the training department at the major and minor league levels, the club said.

The Sox put out a 2,220-word press release announcing the move, which included statements from players, management and staff lauding Schneider’s work. Here is a sampling:

Harold Baines, former White Sox player and coach

“Herm Schneider is simply the best trainer I ever had. Even more, he is the closest friend I had in baseball … and always will be.”

Mark Buehrle, former White Sox pitcher

“I’m proud of the fact that I took the mound every five days and never went on the disabled list, but there is no way I could have done it without the help of Herm and his staff. I’m fortunate I was able to spend the first 12 years of my career with Herm as my trainer. I consider him a great mentor and friend.”

Dr. Charles Bush-Joseph, White Sox team physician

“Herm and I spent 15 years together, and it was a tremendous privilege to work with someone of Herm’s knowledge and skill at the elite level of professional sports. There is a reason why the White Sox led Major League Baseball as the healthiest team for many, many years, and that reason is Herm Schneider.”

Danny Farquhar, former White Sox pitcher

“Herm will forever hold a special place in my heart and in my story of survival. I would not be here without his skill and fast action. I am blessed to have worked with him and to know him as a friend.”

Ozzie Guillen, former White Sox player and manager

“Herm Schneider was an anonymous hero for many years. I don’t think there is anyone better in the business. His dedication to his job was off the charts. I sincerely believe he is one of the most important people in the history of the White Sox. All the individual accolades that White Sox players have earned during Hermie’s tenure with the team are owed, in part, to him. He always supported and took care of the players. I am grateful for all he did for me. My family and I will always be thankful.

Rick Hahn, White Sox senior vice president/general manager

“Always the first at the ballpark and the last to leave each night, it is impossible to overstate what Herm Schneider has meant to the White Sox during his 40 years of service to our organization. The ability of our medical and training staffs to keep our players healthy and on the field is unmatched in baseball over the past four decades. We are pleased that Herm will remain with the organization in an emeritus status as his knowledge and expertise will continue to be valued.”

Tony La Russa, former White Sox manager/HOF

“To me, longevity is the best example you can point to in terms of someone’s excellence as a person and as a professional. Herm’s 40 years speak to how outstanding he was.”

Robin Ventura, former White Sox player and manager

“Herm has enjoyed a great run. Basically, he is the fabric of the White Sox organization. He’s what helps tie us all together.