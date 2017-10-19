Hernandez, Kershaw more than enough for NL champion Dodgers

Enrique Hernandez reacts after hitting a home run off Cubs relief pitcher Mike Montgomery during the ninth inning of Game 5 of the NLCS (AP).

Kiké Hernandez told Clayton Kershaw he’d have his back.

Did he ever.

Hernandez slugged three home runs including a grand slam and piled up a League Championship Series record seven RBI, and Kershaw pitched strong six innings of one-run ball Thursday in the 11-1 thumping of the Cubs that sent the Dodgers to the World Series for the first time since 1988.

Celebrating on the green infield grass of Wrigley Field, where they watched the Cubs deny them in the NLCS last season, the Dodgers denied the Cubs’ bid to repeat as world champions in convincing fashion, winning the series in five games and turning the elimination game into a rout early.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Kershaw said. “I never thought in a million years I’d get to play in a World Series. We’ve got four more [wins] to go but right now it’s tough to sink in.”

After the game, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts cited Kershaw’s ticket to the World Series as his top source of joy. He wasted no time announcing Kershaw as his Game 1 starter of the World Series, which begins Tuesday against the Yankees or Astros.

“There are so many things [about this championship] I could touch on,” Roberts said. “The first thing that comes to mind is Clayton and how long he has been a Dodger and wanted this championship.

“Clayton threw a gem, and Kike providing so much energy for us, we fed off that.”

Denied a series sweep the night before, the Dodgers didn’t panic knowing was taking the ball despite his nagging reputation as a so-so pitcher in the postseason. This was Kershaw’s 21st postseason appearance and his 17th start, and he carried into it a 5-7 record and 4.63 ERA, although the Dodgers had won six of his previous seven starts. His sixth postseason win tied Burt Hooton for most in Dodgers history, however.

“Having him take the baseball, you knew he wasn’t going to be denied,” Roberts said.

Kershaw allowed three hits and one run on Kris Bryant’s solo homer. He worked ahead in the count early-on, struck out five and walked one. He threw 89 efficient pitches, 60 for strikes.

“This is one of the best environments to play in and we knew the Cubs would bring their A game,” Kershaw said. “But you can’t say enough about our offense. Kiké, he told me right before the game started, ‘I got your back today.’ And he came through. That’s what this team is all about. A different superstar every night. It’s a special group to be a part of.”

These are emotional times for Hernandez. His father, who has cancer, was in attendance Thursday. And Hernandez, who was born in Puerto Rico, has also been heavily involved in hurricane relief efforts there in recent weeks. He was the fourth Dodger to hit a grand slam in the postseason, joining Ron Cey and Dusty Baker in 1977 and James Looney in 2008.

Justin Turner and Chris Taylor were named co-MVPs of the series.

“Every night it’s a different guy every night,” Hernandez said. “Luckily enough I was able to be that guy. I kind of blacked out the entire game and four hours later I have three homers and seven RBI.

“I can’t even describe it. I was thinking the entire game, ‘man this is unbelievable.’ ”

Hernandez is the fourth player with a three-homer game in a league championship series, joining Bob Robertson (1971 NLCS), George Brett (1978 ALCS) and Adam Kennedy (2002 ALCS).

“I can’t wait till this game is over so I can give my dad a big hug,” he said. “Everything he has done for me means the world to me and he’s going through a hard time. For me to give him a little bit to cheer about is amazing. There is a very big God up there that blessed me tonight.”