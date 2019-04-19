“Hickory-Smoked Wild Turkey Leg Philly”: “Braising the Wild” with Jack Hennessy

"Hickory-Smoked Wild Turkey Leg Philly" recipe in "Braising the Wild" from Jack Hennessy. Provided by Jack Hennessy

A stunningly beautiful sandwich recipe comes from Jack Hennessy in “Braising the Wild,” that wonderful recipe addition to the expanded outdoors section in Sports Saturday in the Sun-Times on Saturday.

I grew up in southeastern Pennsylvania, where Philly cheesesteaks came from and I find it amazing that they now have become a creative food item. That led to an interesting exchange with Hennessy.

Hennessy also gives some more tips on handling wild turkey.