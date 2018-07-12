Hinostroza reflects on past with Hawks, looks forward to future with Coyotes

Just last month, Vinnie Hinostroza’s future with the Blackhawks seemed secure when he and the team agreed to a two-year contract extension.

So Hinostroza was “shocked” to say the least when he found out on Thursday that he got traded to the Arizona Coyotes along with Marian Hossa’s contract and Jordan Oesterle in exchange for Marcus Kruger, MacKenzie Entwhistle, Jordan Maletta and Andrew Campbell.

But Hinostroza didn’t dwell on what happened, rather he acknowledged that trades are part of the business and looked forward to the future. And by changing his perspective, it seemed to have brought some relief to the 24-year-old left-winger, who will no longer have to put up with coach Joel Quenneville’s fluid lines.

Asked about his role with the Hawks and the opportunities he had last season, Hinostroza, a Bartlett native, seemed to have thrown shade at his former coach.

“[My role] changed every night,” Hinostroza said in a conference call. “I think as a young guy there’s a lot of pressure you never really know what you’re going to be asked what to do that night. So, coming into each game, you never really know. So, I’m excited to just be able to go in and play my game and not worry about stuff like that and just be able to go have fun with the guys and work hard and have fun and play my game.”

Hinostroza, who had a breakout season with 25 points in 50 games, said he felt unease with the pressure placed on him over the last season with the Hawks.

“For me, I always tell people where I made strides was the mental side of the game,” he said. “I was always worried about if I made a mistake what was going to happen.”

But enough about his former team, Hinostroza seemed genuinely excited for his new opportunity with the Coyotes.

“I’m very excited to join such a young team,” Hinostroza said. “[It’s a] great organization [with] a lot of great younger players, so I’m really excited to be a part of the future there.”

It also helps that he already has a good relationship with a handful of guys on the team, including Christian Dvorak, who he played youth hockey with, and Christian Fischer, who he’s done some of his summer conditioning with.

“I’m not going there thinking anything’s going to be given to me,” he said. “I’m coming in with my hard work ethic. And I just want to use my skill and my speed and be a great teammate.”