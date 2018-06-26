Martin Brodeur, Willie O’Ree highlight 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame class

Martin Brodeur enters the Hall in his first try on the ballot. | Bill Kostroun/AP Photo

Longtime Devils goaltender Martin Brodeur and barrier-breaking pioneer Willie O’Ree highlight the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2018. They’re two of six hockey figures set to be inducted this year as part of the group announced Tuesday.

Brodeur, one of the greatest goalies in hockey history, makes his way into the Hall in his first year on the ballot. That honor is increasingly reserved for the best of the best, but there was little doubt that voters would put Brodeur in that category.

The NHL record books are littered with Brodeur’s name. He’s the league’s all-time goaltending leader in games played, wins, losses, saves and shutouts. As a member of the Devils, he won three Stanley Cups and four Vezina Trophies as the game’s top netminder.

O’Ree, the first black player in NHL history, finally gets the Hall call as a “builder” of the sport, an honor that many have been calling for years for him to receive. O’Ree broke hockey’s color barrier in 1958 by playing for the Bruins, and has spent the decades since as an important ambassador for hockey.

Bettman, the league’s commissioner since 1993, also enters the Hall in the “builder” category.

The top players to join Brodeur in this year’s class are St. Louis and Alfredsson. St. Louis took the NHL by storm despite his small stature and became one of the top scorers of his generation. As a member of the Lightning, he won two Art Ross Trophies, a Hart Trophy and a Stanley Cup. Alfredsson never won the big hardware, but his remarkble longevity in Ottawa made him worthy of induction.

The 2018 Hockey Hall of Fame induction celebration is set for Nov. 12.