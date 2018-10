Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Why Bears did more than enough to defeat Jets

In episode 186 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ 24-10 win against the Jets in Week 8.

How well did quarterback Mitch Trubisky play? Did the Bears’ defense miss outside linebacker Khalil Mack? And another tough break for guard Kyle Long …