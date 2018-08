Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Bears GM Ryan Pace talks Trubisky, Roquan and more

In episode 168 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge sit down with Bears general manager Ryan Pace at Halas Hall.

What’s the deal with linebacker Roquan Smith? How fast is quarterback Mitch Trubisky coming along? Is he sick of the preseason, too?