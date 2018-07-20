Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Back in Bourbonnais for Bears training camp
In episode 160 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge report from Bourbonnais, where the Bears have reported for training camp.
Where is rookie linebacker Roquan Smith? What’s up with quarterback Mitch Trubisky? And … without further ado … a review of “Very Cavallari.”