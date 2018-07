Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Revisiting questions, concerns from Bears training camp

BOURBONNAIS — In episode 162 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge search for answers at training camp.

What’s working for quarterback Mitch Trubisky in Bourbonnais? Have outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and receiver Kevin White stood out? Tune in.