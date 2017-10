Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Bears’ defense, Mitch Trubisky deliver a big win

BALTIMORE — In episode 122 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ wild 27-24 win in overtime against the Ravens.

It was a special day for the Bears’ defense, but why did the offense run the ball so much? How well did rookie Mitch Trubisky play? What happened on special teams? Tune in.