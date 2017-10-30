Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Bears lose to Saints but refs deserve criticism

NEW ORLEANS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ 20-12 loss against the Saints in Week 8.
Why was tight end Zach Miller’s touchdown overturned? What’s next for Mitch Trubisky? How bad were the officials? Tune in here.
Bears tight end Zach Miller (86) prepares to haul in a 25-yard touchdown pass from MItch Trubisky in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Saints. Miller appeared to make the catch, but suffered a dislocated knee on the play — and the play was ruled incomplete upon video review. (Butch Dill/AP)