Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Bears lose to Saints but refs deserve criticism

NEW ORLEANS — The Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ 20-12 loss against the Saints in Week 8.

Why was tight end Zach Miller’s touchdown overturned? What’s next for Mitch Trubisky? How bad were the officials? Tune in here.