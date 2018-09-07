Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Breaking down the Bears’ Week 1 matchup vs. Packers

In episode 172 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge offer their thoughts on the Bears’ season-opener against the Packers.

What will Matt Nagy’s offense look like? How much pressure is on Mitch Trubisky? Are the Packers really that good? Tune in for some analysis, their picks and your voicemails.