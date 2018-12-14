Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Can the Bears defeat the Packers and win the NFC North?

In episode 202 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 15 matchup against the rival Packers.

Will there be a letdown after beating the Rams? Will Mitch Trubisky player better? Can the Bears’ defense pick off Aaron Rodgers? Their predictions, your voicemails and more.

EPISODE 202