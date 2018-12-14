Our Pledge To You

Bears

12/14/2018, 09:41am

Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Can the Bears defeat the Packers and win the NFC North?

ByAdam L. Jahns
@adamjahns | email

In episode 202 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 15 matchup against the rival Packers.

Will there be a letdown after beating the Rams? Will Mitch Trubisky player better? Can the Bears’ defense pick off Aaron Rodgers? Their predictions, your voicemails and more.

EPISODE 202

Aaron Rodgers talks to Mitch Trubisky after the Packers rallied to beat the Bears in Green Bay, Wis. Mike Roemer/AP

Adam L. Jahns