Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Can the Bears beat the Rams in Week 14?

In episode 199 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ big Week 14 matchup against the high-scoring Rams.

How well will Mitch Trubisky play? How will the Bears stop Jared Goff and Todd Gurley? And who will slow down Aaron Donald? Their picks, your voicemails and more.

EPISODE 199