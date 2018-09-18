Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Breaking down the Bears defense’s big night vs. Seahawks

In episode 175 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge offer their thoughts following the Bears’ 24-17 win against the Seahawks on “Monday Night Football.”

Who stood out on Brian Urlacher Night for the Bears’ defense? How erratic was quarterback Mitch Trubisky? Also hear from Matt Nagy, who recorded his first career win as Bears coach.