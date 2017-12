Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Bears stink it up against the 49ers

In episode 135 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ awful 15-14 loss against the 49ers in Week 13.

When will John Fox be fired? Why can’t the Bears run the ball anymore? What’s next for Mitch Trubisky? Hear their postgame thoughts and more: