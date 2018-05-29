Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Breaking down Bears OTAs — Part 2 (Kevin White edition)

In episode 157 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge go over the second week of the Bears’ organized team activities at Halas Hall.

What was up with receiver Kevin White’s salty news conference? Where does tight end Adam Shaheen in coach Matt Nagy’s offense? That, assistant coach interviews and more in their latest podcast.