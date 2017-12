Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Can Mitch Trubisky star as a spoiler vs. Lions?

In episode 138 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 14 matchup against the Lions in Detroit.

Can the Bears ruin the Lions’ playoff chances? What will Mitch Trubisky do to follow up his breakout game against the Bengals? Plus, your voicemails, their NFL picks and more.