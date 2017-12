Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Can the 49ers shock the Bears at Soldier Field?

In episode of 134 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 13 matchup against the 49ers.

Who will play better, Jimmy Garoppolo or Mitch Trubisky? Will coach John Fox be fired if the Bears lose? Plus, your voicemails, our picks and more.