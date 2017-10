Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Can the Bears upset the Saints?

In episode 125 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 8 matchup against the Saints.

Is an upset really possible? What’s up with that nine-point spread? Will Mitch Trubisky actually throw the ball for once? Plus, your voicemails, NFL picks and more. Listen in.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3415642/3415642_2017-10-26-122942.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3757.mp3 ”