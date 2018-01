Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Discussing and arguing about the Bears’ coaching search

In episode 142 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down another Black Monday at Halas Hall and more.

How will this coaching search be different than 2015? Should fans be upset that George McCaskey and Ted Phillips remain involved? What does Ryan Pace’s two-year extension mean for him and his next coach? The guys go at it here: