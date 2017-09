Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Enough is enough; play Mitch Trubisky

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In episode 117 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge call for the Bears to start rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Mike Glennon was brutal against the Packers in a 35-14 loss, turning the ball over four times. Will the Bears finally make a QB change? Listen in.