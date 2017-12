Hoge & Jahns Podcast: How upset are fans really with the Bears?

In episode 140 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ Week 16 matchup against the Browns.

Can the Browns actually beat the Bears? What would that mean? How many fans will actually be there for the game? Apathy? Indifference? Disinterest? Plus, your voicemails, their NFL picks and more.