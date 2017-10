Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Kicking off the Mitch Trubisky era for the Bears

In episode 119 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the beginning of the Mitch Trubisky era — a Week 5 start against the Vikings on Monday Night Football.

How should everyone’s expectations be for Trubisky? How will the offense change? What does this moment mean for the franchise? Listen in.