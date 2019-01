Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Making sense of the Bears’ wild win in Week 3

In episode 115 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge break down the Bears’ wild 23-17 overtime win against the Steelers on Sunday.

How good was running back Jordan Howard? What was cornerback Marcus Cooper thinking? Are the Bears a good team? Tune in.