Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Roquan Smith? Mitch Trubisky? Bears vs. Ravens?

In episode 163 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge debate everything involved with Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith’s contract impasse.

But there’s more. The guys aren’t worried about quarterback Mitch Trubisky’s interceptions in training camp. But should he play in the Hall-of-Fame game on Thursday?