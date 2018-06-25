Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Setting, debating over/unders for the Bears’ 2018 season

In episode 159 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge debate some over/unders for the Bears’ 2018 season.

Will quarterback Mitch Trubisky surpass 3,500 passing yards? Will linebacker Roquan Smith hit 90 total tackles? How many catches for receiver Allen Robinson? Tune in.