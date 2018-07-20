Holdout: LB Roquan Smith misses Bears’ first training camp practice

BOURBONNAIS — Roquan Smith’s holdout reached its biggest milestone Friday, as he missed the Bears’ first training camp practice.

Smith did not report with the rest of the rookie class on Monday. Thursday, he did not move onto campus with his veteran teammates.

Smith missed Friday’s closed-to-the-public quasi-walkthrough on the campus of Olivet Nazarene University. He and the Bears have been unable to reach an agreement on his rookie contract, negotiating the finer details of a deal that is expected him pay him about $18.5 million over four years. Seven of the top nine picks in the draft — including Smith, the No. 8 pick — have yet to sign their deals. The Bears started camp earlier than 30 of the NFL’s 32 teams, though, because they’re playing in the Hall of Fame Game.

Asked if he was frustrated, coach Matt Nagy demurred, repeating general manager Ryan Pace’s stance that negotiating over small contract details has become commonplace.

Roquan Smith is presented with his Bears jersey by Roger Goodell. (AP)

“It’s a part of the process,” Nagy said. “It’s not unrealistic, but again, it is what it is. So Roquan is a great kid, a great football player and when the time comes for him to be here, he’ll be out here and he’ll get those reps back.”

With Smith out, Nick Kwiatkoski figures to see most of his snaps at inside linebacker. Danny Trevathan, who plays alongside Smith, missed practice Friday with a hamstring issue. Cornerback Sherrick McManis had a similar malady. Both were discovered during the Bears’ physical testing. Wide receiver Josh Bellamy missed practice with strep throat.

“Roquan, he’s a more mature rookie,” outside linebacker Leonard Floyd said. “I’m pretty sure he knows what his expectations is when he gets here. Show up in shape and all that other stuff. I’m pretty sure he’s working hard.”

Want your Bears training camp update without delay? Each day of summer practice, Sun-Times Bears’ beat writers Patrick Finley, Adam Jahns and Mark Potash will share exclusive insights on the workout and interviews in a livestream conversation 1 p.m. daily through August 12. Catch their live analysis and ask questions on Twitter: @suntimes_sports or follow Sun-Times Sports on Periscope to be notified of each live report.