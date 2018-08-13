Holdout over: Roquan Smith to sign with Bears

The Bears and Roquan Smith finally agreed on the inside linebacker’s rookie contract Monday, ending a 29-day impasse over wording in his contract.

Drafted No. 8 overall in April, the Georgia alum and the Bears had been stuck over whether the Bears could take away his contract guarantees over on-field actions that would lead to a suspension.

Smith was the only Bears rookie not to sign with the team before its rookie minicamp. He did not report with his fellow rookies to training camp, and did not participate in either of the Bears’ two preseason games.

The two sides moved closer to a deal in recent days.

Roquan Smith was taken with the No. 8 pick in this year's draft. | Charles Rex Arbogast/AP Photo

Smith is expected to make $18 million over the life of his four-year deal, per the rookie wage scale. The Bears hold a fifth-year option they must exercise before the start of his fourth season.

The Bears travel to Denver on Tuesday afternoon. They will hold two joint practices before playing each other in an exhibition game Saturday. It’s unclear if the team will deem Smith ready to face an opponent, be it in practice or Saturday’s contest.

Sunday, Bears coach Matt Nagy said Smith was risking his opening-day performance by not participating in practices.

“You’re playing at that position and there are a lot of calls that go on, very similar to a quarterback, there’s a lot going on,” Nagy said. “But I have full confidence in (defensive coordinator) Vic (Fangio) and his staff that, when he does get here, they’ll get him up to speed and whenever that is, we’ll see. But again, that’s why we all get paid as coaches is, to try to help our players out as much as possible. And that’s kind of where we’re at.”

Bears players had stayed in contact with Smith — who was home in Georgia — throughout training camp. They said they offered their support to him while his agents at CAA negotiated with the Bears. The two sides had settled a dispute over potential suspensions because of the league’s new use of helmet rule, but argued over other details as camp wore on.

Smith now must try to claim the team’s starting inside linebacker job alongside Danny Trevathan. Third-year linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski had a solid training camp in his place.

Trevathan said Sunday that the biggest challenge affecting Smith upon his return would be communication.

“You’ve got to get out here and get that aspect. … ” he said. “You kind of need that feel to be comfortable with the people you’re in and calls to be made sometimes, but we’ll get him right when he gets here.”

MORE BEARS COVERAGE

• Bears post-training camp analysis from Mark Potash

• Bears post-training camp analysis from Adam Jahns

• Bears post-training camp analysis from Patrick Finley