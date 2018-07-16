Home Run Derby 2018: Follow along with live updates and results

Javy Baez is one of eight players in the 2018 Home Run Derby. | Patrick Semansky/AP Photo

Round 1: (8) Hoskins vs. (1) Aguilar

The timeout paid off big-time for Hoskins, who finishes with 17 home runs .

. Hoskins takes his break with 2:05 remaining in his first go. He’s up to five home runs, which puts him on a rough pace for 10 home runs right now.

Before the competition

The hitters have taken the field! It was very smoky, presumably to reflect their SMOKIN’ HOT bats.

when i leave the pizza in the oven too long pic.twitter.com/6siA9JebHN — Whitney Medworth (@its_whitney) July 17, 2018

Javy Baez already looks like he’s having fun:

Puerto Rico Bebeee 🇵🇷🔥🎩 pic.twitter.com/kBxCbhdWa7 — Javier Báez (@javy23baez) July 16, 2018

Pre-competition reading

The balls will be flying Monday night for the 2018 MLB Home Run Derby at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Eight of the top power hitters in the game are on hand to try to hit as many homers as possible, hoping to join the likes of Bobby Abreu, Josh Hamilton and Giancarlo Stanton in Derby lore.

This year’s event follows the same eight-man, head-to-head format used by the league over the past few years.

Each matchup is single elimination with the player who hits the most home runs in four minutes advancing to the next round. Players can earn bonus time with long home runs and they’re entitled to a certain number of timeouts. The higher seed hits second.

Javy Baez and Kyle Schwarber of the Cubs highlight this year’s field, which also includes Jesus Aguilar, Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Alex Bregman and Rhys Hoskins. Those players have combined to hit 156 home runs so far this season, and they should keep busy Monday firing balls all over the park.

No player from the Cubs has won the event since Sammy Sosa in 2000, so Baez or Schwarber has a chance to end the drought. The bracket is also set up so we could be treated to a Baez-Schwarber final, which would be entertaining for fans on the North Side.

Here are the first-round matchups:

No. 1 Jesus Aguilar vs. No. 8 Rhys Hoskins

No. 4 Alex Bregman vs. No. 5 Kyle Schwarber

No. 2 Bryce Harper vs. No. 7 Freddie Freeman

No. 3 Max Muncy vs. No. 6 Javy Baez

The competition begins at 7 p.m. CT and will be covered live on ESPN. There are also going to be live streams available on WatchESPN and MLB.com. Follow along to this post for live updates of the results and more.